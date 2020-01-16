Leeds United boss Bielsa said to have contacted transfer target Poveda in personal call

The transfer window is already more than half-way over and for Leeds United fans it has been a case of watching the club sitting on their hands. However, looks can be deceiving and reports are going around, as reported by The Daily Star here, that Whites jefe Marcelo Bielsa has been on the phone to Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda.

With Whites fans used to underwhelming transfer windows, and coming off the disappointing Dan James saga last January deadline day, this lack of action is both worrying and quite familiar in equal measure. However, there have been reports that the Elland Road outfit has had irons in the fire with names such as Watford’s Andre Gray and Southampton’s Che Adams mentioned.

Another name that has been bandied about is Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda who is coming to the end of his current deal this summer. United already have Citizens winger Jack Harrison at Elland Road on a second, successive season-long loan deal but are said to be in for Poveda on a permanent deal.

The deal for Poveda was said by the Athletic’s Phil Hay to be a promising one but Leeds United fans are very aware of the promises that have been made before that have led them up a country lane. There was a sign of that when Poveda was said to be in Turin with Serie A side Torino said interested.

Now Leeds United supremo Bielsa is reported by The Star to have contacted Poveda personally “to try and tempt him to Leeds” instead of the youngster chancing his arm in the Italian top-tier.

Bielsa is said to see Poveda as a young player who is Championship-ready and one who could step into his side after little acclimatisation and have a positive result in doing so.