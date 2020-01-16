Western Sydney Wanderers sign former Swindon Town and West Brom striker Simon Cox

Western Sydney Wanderers have signed striker Simon Cox, as announced by their official club website today.

The experienced forward has penned a one-and-a-half year deal with the Australian A-League side.

Cox, who is 32 years old, parted company with League One side Southend United earlier this month after just under four years at the club.

The former Premier League man has racked up over 400 appearances so far in his career, scoring 110 goals. He has had spells at Reading, Swindon Town, West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

He is now looking forward to playing outside England for the first time in his lengthy career.

After making the move to Australia, Cox has said, as per Western Sydney Wanderers’ website: “I’m really looking forward to it, I’ve never been to Australia so I’m looking forward to come over and score some goals, that’s what I’m there to do, and that’s what I’ve been doing most my career. I’m expecting a big challenge.”

“I’m expecting it to be tough, you’ve got to get acclimatised which can be tough but I am looking forward to the challenge. As someone who’s played at the top level I’m not taking anything for granted and I’m looking forward to every challenge that comes my way in the A-League.”

He added: “It’s an honour to come and play for the club and I hope that we can build something together as a club, looking forward to playing in front of what I’ve been told is the best fans in the A-League and I hope that we have some good times ahead.”

The Wanderers are also home to former Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town midfielder Radoslav Madejski.