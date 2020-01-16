Millwall closing in on loan deal for Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods

Millwall are in talks with Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods over a loan move, according to The Telegraph journalist John Percy on Twitter (tweet below).

Stoke midfielder Ryan Woods is set for talks with #Millwall later today and expected to sign on loan for the rest of the season #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 16, 2020

The Lions are hoping to bolster their midfield options by bringing in the Potters’ man on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Woods, who is 26 years old, worked under the now-Millwall boss Gary Rowett at the Bet365 Stadium and is set to reunite with him in London now.

The Staffordshire-born midfielder has struggled to hit the ground running since joining Stoke from Brentford in August 2018.

Woods started his career with a brief spell as a youngster at Walsall before joining Shrewsbury Town in 2009. He went on to make 103 appearances for the Shrews and helped them gain promotion from League Two in 2015.

Brentford swooped to sign him in September 2015 for a fee of around £1 million and he had an impressive three seasons at Griffin Park.

Stoke paid big money to sign him under Rowett but he has not lived up to his £6.5 million price tag. He still has another year left on his deal there.

Millwall are now offering him an escape route from the Potters and a place to gain some more regular game time. Rowett’s men are in the hunt for a Play-Off place in the Championship between now and the end of the season and signing Woods would certainly boost their chances.

Bringing him in is a statement of intent by the Lions.