Former England international Darren Bent urges Leeds United to sign Jack Harrison on permanent deal

Former England international Darren Bent has urged Leeds United to sign on-loan star Jack Harrison on a permanent deal in an interview with Football Insider.

Harrison’s parent club Manchester City are believed to be willing to sell the winger for around £8million which Bent believes represents a bargain in today’s market.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form for Marcelo Bielsa’s men so far this campaign, scoring five goals and registering six assists.

With Harrison still young and developing, Bent thinks that Leeds should do everything they can to sign him permanently if they get promoted to the Premier League.

Bent gave his views on the fee and how it would a bargain for Leeds and said: “£8million nowadays is nothing.”

“That’s next to nothing, because when you think about Fabian Delph left Manchester City to go to Everton for £8million, and you’re talking about a guy who has won absolutely everything, who is experienced and an England international. You’re buying potential there, so £8million? Yeah, I’d snap their hand off to get him.”

Harrison joined Manchester City from the MLS but is yet to make a first-team appearance under Pep Guardiola and with the wealth of attacking options at their disposal it is highly unlikely that he will have a chance of breaking into the starting XI any time soon.

With Leeds currently occupying second place in the Championship, should they continue their good form and win promotion they would surely be in a great position to land Harrison on a permanent deal.