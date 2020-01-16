Bolton Wanderers set to land Hull City defender Brandon Fleming

Bolton Wanderers are poised to land Hull City defender Brandon Fleming on loan, according to a report by The Bolton News.

The Trotters are in the hunt for a new left-back with Adam Chicken leaving the club and Josh Earl returning to Preston North End.

Keith Hill’s side have identified Fleming as the man to fill the void in their defence and are set to bring him in on loan until the end of the season.

Fleming, who is 20 years old, is being allowed to leave Grant McCann’s side this month to gain some more first team experience.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions for the Championship side this season but currently finds himself below Callum Elder and Stephen Kingsley in the pecking order.

Fleming was born in Hull and joined his local side at the age of nine. He rose up through the youth ranks with the Tigers and has been a key player for their youth sides.

The promising full-back signed his first professional contract at the KCOM Stadium in February 2017 and made his senior debut in a League Cup tie against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium in August 2018.

Fleming has since gone on to play 13 more times for Hull’s first team and has trained in and around their senior side for the past two years, as well as having a brief loan spell away in non-league at Gainsborough Trinity.

Bolton are hoping to tie up a deal for him so he can play for them on Saturday.