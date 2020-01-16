West Brom given boost with the news that Grady Diangana would ‘prefer’ to stay until the end of the season

West Bromwich Albion on-loan star Grady Diangana would reportedly ‘prefer’ to stay with the Baggies until the end of the season as reported by The Daily Mail.

There is a possibility up until January 27 that the winger could be recalled by parent club West Ham United due to a clause in his contract.

Diangana has been a key player for West Brom this season scoring five goals and registering five assists in 16 starts since his move to the Hawthorns and it is understood that he would rather stay for the remainder of the campaign and help the Midlands club achieve promotion.

There has been speculation that Diangana could be recalled with the Hammers currently in the midst of a relegation battle and may wish to utilise the winger to help steer them clear of the bottom three.

West Brom would undoubtedly love to retain the 21-year-old who has been in impressive form and they are desperate to not have a similar situation to last season when Harvey Barnes was recalled by parent club Leicester City.

Many supporters felt that the recall of Barnes led to their downturn in form at times during the second half of the season and missing out on automatic promotion and in turn failing to win the play-offs and remaining in the Championship.

Albion manager Slaven Bilic is openly looking to add reinforcements to his striking department with Charlie Austin, Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu all having failed to hit double figures in terms of goals so far this campaign.

With additions on the horizon, the last thing Bilic wants is to lose one of his star players at such a crucial stage of the season.