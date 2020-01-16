West Brom boss Slaven Bilic confirms interest in Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed the club’s interest in Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic, as reported by the Express & Star.

Orsic has scored 17 goals so far this season and has helped guide Zagreb to top spot in the Croatian Football League.

He made his debut for the Croatian National Team in September 2019 and is establishing himself as a target for a host of clubs in England with Leeds United also thought to have an interest.

Orsic has also scored five goals in the Champions League for Zagreb, including a hat-trick against Atalanta. The winger is valued at around £9million however there were reports that Albion were willing to offer £5million for him.

Although there has been no official bid as yet, Bilic has confirmed their interest in Orsic. “Is it Croatian, is it English, the British press, there is no point in talking about the players who are not with us,” Bilic said.

“Orsic is a good player, of course he is a good player. He made his mark at Dinamo Zagreb, not only in the league but also in the Champions League. He has scored four or five goals in the Champions League – a hat-trick against Atalanta.”

“He broke into the national team and we have a hell of a national team – not an average one, we have a good national team. We are interested in him, yes. Is it going to happen? Who knows, we’ll see.”

The Baggies are on the search for further additions in attacking areas and with the future of Grady Diangana still uncertain with parent club West Ham United having until January 27 to recall him, Orsic could be the ideal replacement should they lose the on-loan star.