Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth interested former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith

According to the East Anglian Daily Press, former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith is attracting interest from Championship side Wigan Athletic and League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth.

Since his departure from MLS side Colorado Rapids, defender Tommy Smith has been training with former club Ipswich Town to maintain his fitness levels while he searches for a new club. And now, it has been reported that two sides are taking an interest in his services.

A report from the East Anglian Daily Press has said that Smith is on the radar of Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic and League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth. Huddersfield Town have also been said keen on the defender who will be hoping to find a new club.

Since coming through the youth academy at Ipswich Town, Smith has built up a wealth of experience at Championship level. He spent time out on loan with the likes of Stevenage, Colchester United and Brentford before making a name for himself in the first team at Portman Road.

Smith played 267 times for the Tractor Boys, scoring 23 goals and laying on 11 assists in the process before making a move to join Colorado Rapids in January 2018. He left the MLS side earlier this year and is now on the lookout for a new club.

With Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth both said keen, it will be interesting to see if Smith makes a move to the Championship with the Latics or if he heads to Fratton Park to link up with Kenny Jackett’s Portsmouth.