QPR could lodge bid for Scottish hotshot Lawrence Shankland – final scouting report planned

According to a report from the Daily Record, Queens Park Rangers are likely to make a bid for Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland if he impresses director of football Les Ferdinand against Hibernian this weekend.

A report from the Daily Record earlier this month revealed that Queens Park Rangers were among the sides keeping a close eye on Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland. And now, there has been a development in the R’s interest in the striker.

The Daily Record has reported that Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand is set to attend this weekend’s Scottish Cup match between Dundee United and Hibernian. Should Shankland impress Ferdinand, QPR will reportedly look to make a bid for the striker to try and bring him to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Shankland has once again been in impressive form this season, scoring a stunning 24 goals in 24 games so far this season, providing three assists in the process. He signed for Dundee United in the summer from Ayr United, where he had also enjoyed a prolific spell, scoring 61 goals in 73 matches.

Amid the interest in Shankland, Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson moved to state that there have been no offers for Shankland yet. despite the widely reported interest. He said:

“We haven’t had anything put into the club but we will wait and see. I don’t think the January window has really kicked off for anybody yet. When it does then things will trickle down. Lawrence has handled things really well. You saw that with his hat-trick last week and he just needs to concentrate on the games.”