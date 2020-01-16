The 72
A stadium shot before the Pre-Season Friendly match between Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers at London Road, Peterborough, England on 28 July 2018. Picture by Nigel Cole.
Bristol City

Peterborough United secure loan deal for Bristol City attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics

Peterborough United have confirmed on their official club website that attacker Sammie Szmodics has signed on loan from Bristol City in a deal that will keep him at London Road until the end of the season.

Peterborough United have moved to sign a new playmaker, bringing in Bristol City man Sammie Szmodics on loan until the end of the campaign with star man Marcus Maddison seemingly nearing a move away from the club.

Posh confirmed on their official club website that they had accepted a bid from Charlton Athletic for Maddison.

The arrival of Szmodics will ease the blow of Maddison’s likely departure, becoming the club’s third signing of the transfer window. He follows midfielders Reece Brown and Josh Taylor through the door at London Road as Darren Ferguson looks to bolster his squad before embarking on the rest of the season with the ambition of winning promotion to the Championship.

Ferguson spoke to the club’s official website upon the confirmation of Szmodics’ arrival, saying that he is delighted to be bringing him in after missing out in the summer transfer window. He said:

“One thing that we have done is be very consistent in our targets. We have had to wait an extra few months for the three we have brought in during January. We respected Sammie’s position, very much like Reece’s to go to the Championship, sometimes when you make the jump from League Two it can be difficult to get starts and that has been proved to be the case.

“Sammie is a very good player. He can play anywhere in the middle of the park in the attacking areas, he is predominantly one that will play centrally. I am really looking forward to working with him. He is one that I have liked for a long time. I am absolutely delighted to get him into the building. He is a talented boy.”

Szmodics is available for selection for this weekend’s game against AFC Wimbledon, as Posh look to turn around their poor form and mount a promotion push.


