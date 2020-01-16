Stoke City in talks with Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson

Stoke City are in talks with Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson, according to a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The Potters are hoping to bring the Northern Ireland international to the Bet365 Stadium.

Thompson, who has made seven caps for his country under the now Potters manager Michael O’Neill, is out of contract at Blackpool at the end of the season meaning they are potentially selling him to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

The central midfielder joined the Seasiders in the summer of 2018 and has been a key player for them since then.

He was born in Belfast and started his career at Manchester United as a youngster. He was released by the Premier League giants in 2015 and subsequently moved up to Scotland to join Rangers.

Thompson struggled to break into Rangers’ first team and was loaned out to Airdrieonians, Raith Rovers and Livingston before leaving Ibrox permanently at the end of the 2017/18 season.

He has impressed for Blackpool since his move there and they are resigned to losing him now with Stoke on the prowl.

O’Neill’s side are in need of some reinforcements in this transfer window to bolster their squad to help in their battle for Championship survival. Thompson is a player who O’Neill knows and trusts and at the age of 23 can be a good long-term option for Stoke.

They will be looking to tie up a deal for him as soon as possible and integrate him in the squad.