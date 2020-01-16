Brentford, Charlton Athletic, Hull City and Wigan Athletic keen on Rotherham United loan star Dan Barlaser

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Championship quartet Brentford, Charlton Athletic, Hull City and Wigan Athletic are all taking an interest in Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser, who is currently on loan with League One outfit Rotherham United.

22-year-old midfielder Dan Barlaser has been a star performer for Rotherham United so far this season, playing an increasingly important role as the season has progressed. His performances in midfield have helped the Millers rise to the top of League One, and now it has been reported that a host of teams are taking an interest in the Newcastle United man.

Four Championship sides have been credited with interest in Barlaser this winter. Brentford, Charlton Athletic, Hull City and Wigan Athletic have all been said keen on the 22-year-old, with loan club Rotherham also interested.

Barlaser has made his way through the youth academy with Newcastle, playing three times for the club’s senior team while spending much of his time out on loan. The former Turkish youth international has spent time on loan with Crewe Alexandra (four appearances), Accrington Stanley (45 appearances, three goals and two assists) and now Rotherham United (19 appearances, two goals and two assists).

With his loan deal at Rotherham up at the end of the season, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle look to bring him into the first-team picture upon his return from his loan, or if he makes another move away from the club, with plenty of suitors reportedly taking a liking to Barlaser.