Wolverhampton Ben Marshall (64) warming up before the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England on 8 April 2017. Photo by Gary Learmonth.
Rotherham United cool interest in ex-Blackburn Rovers, Wolves and Millwall winger Ben Marshall

Rotherham United have cooled their interest in free agent winger Ben Marshall, according to a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Millers’ boss Paul Warne has held discussions with the experienced winger this month but it does not look like a move to the New York Stadium will materialise for him.

Marshall, who is 28 years old, has been available on a free transfer since being released by Norwich City in late July. He has since been weighing up his options.

He has previously had spells with the likes of Stoke City, Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday, Wolves, Norwich City and Millwall in the past.

Warne has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “I don’t foresee it happening. I had contact, and went and met with him and his agent. We thought he was going to come in but at this moment in time it is not something he wants to do. So, that won’t be revisited anytime soon.”

In terms of any other potential signings, he said: “If I have got a fully fit squad then there is no point bringing in extra players. And if I can’t get the best out of them until March or April, then it is pointless. We have still got a bit of time, if there is an issue then there are a couple of players on my radar. But at the moment I am pretty happy.”

Marshall may be waiting for the right opportunity to arise this month as his hunt for a new club continues.


