Fulham confirm signing of ex-Millwall ‘keeper Jordan Archer on short-term deal

Jordan Archer’s short-term contract with League One side Oxford United has come to an end and now, he has found himself a new club. The former Millwall goalkeeper has signed a contract until the end of the season with Championship side Fulham, coming in to provide some back-up and competition at Craven Cottage.

Archer joins the Cottagers’ goalkeeper ranks to provide cover and competition alongside the likes of Marek Rodakk, Marcus Bettinelli and youngster Magnus Norman. Over the course of the first half of the season, Bettinelli was favoured in between the sticks by Scott Parker, but Rodak has started in 14 of the last 15 games in the Championship.

Archer spoke to the club’s official website upon the confirmation of his arrival, saying that he could not turn down the chance to be a part of a squad that plays such attractive football. He said:

“I’ve been watching a lot of Championship football this year, and Fulham are playing good, attractive football. There are top-quality players here, so to be a part of this group is something I couldn’t turn down.”

Archer spent time in the youth academy of Spurs, gathering senior experience while on loan with Bishop’s Stortford, Wycombe Wanderers, Northampton Town and Millwall. He went on to sign for Millwall on a permanent basis, playing 166 times for the club before leaving at the end of his contract in the summer.

He spent a brief stint with Oxford United towards the end of 2019 and now, he arrives at Craven Cottage with hopes of being a part of a promotion-winning squad under Scott Parker.