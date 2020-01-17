Darren Randolph bids farewell to Middlesbrough fans after securing move to West Ham

Darren Randolph secured his long-awaited move to West Ham United this week, and posted a farewell message on his Instagram for Middlesbrough supporters and staff.

The Randolph transfer saga has been a long and drawn out process, with multiple medicals and doubts that the move would even happen at one stage.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper finally secured the move back to the London Stadium his week, for a fee believed to be in the region of £4 million. Randolph left the Hammers back in 2017 having made 28 league appearances.

He is most likely to be a back up for number one choice Lukasz Fabianski, but will presumably be ahead of Roberto and David Martin who have had a torrid time between the sticks in recent weeks.

After securing the move, Randolph posted the following message to his Instagram, thanking the Middlesbrough fans and the staff.

“I would like to thank each & every one of the Middlesbrough fans who supported me through the 2 and a half years at the club. You were there week in, and week out supporting me & the team. I’ll be forever grateful for it.

“I’ve enjoyed every last second in Middlesbrough.

“I had the best season of my career with the club.

“When the offer came to go back to the premiership. It was a tough decision to make. I have made life long friends. But it’s the right decision for my career right now.

“Best wishes for the future, and hopefully many great years with Woody & the team. Thanks for everything Boro, Darren #utb