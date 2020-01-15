Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City to face Nketiah disappointment

Leeds United pulled off something of a coup in landing Arsenal’s rated young striker Eddie Nketiah. However, with the young Gunner unable to dislodge Patrick Bamford from the Whites starting line-up, the North Londoners recalled him early from his Elland Road loan. That decision started something of a scramble for his signature but Telegraph reporter John Percy (tweet – below) says they stand to be disappointed.

Eddie Nketiah is staying at Arsenal for the rest of the season. Had held talks with #BristolCity, #swfc and #nffc but will now be given a chance by Mikel Arteta #afc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 15, 2020

In essence, it was a wasted loan at Elland Road as Nketiah saw just appearances from the bench and run-outs with the Under-23s during his time in West Yorkshire. Yet, despite not playing a full role in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans, the youngster showed just why he is rated so highly with three goals and an assist.

Of course, that sort of output from even limited exposure to the rough and tumble of the Sky Bet Championship, when coupled with the potential he has, was bound to draw interest from sides in English football’s second-tier competition. That is exactly what happened and a trio of sides in Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City were said very keen to land the fleet-footed starlet on a half-season loan deal.

Bristol City were seen as front-runners by many after Lee Johnson’s side lost out to Leeds United when vying for the services of the England youngster over the summer. There was even a supposed slip yesterday on the Arsenal website saying he’d been loaned out to the Robins for the rest of the campaign.

However, it is heartache for all three Championship sides with Nketiah seemingly staying at The Emirates for the rest of the season after what Sky Sports say were “talks with head coach Mikel Arteta.”