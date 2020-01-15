Leeds United striker hunt misery continues – Smyth does give some details in tweet

Leeds United create a whole heap of chances, a whole heap indeed. trouble is they don’t seem to finish them. Patrick Bamford leads the scoring charge but it is the departure of Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah that has put the Whites in the driving seat for a striker.

Marcelo Bielsa has said that replacing Nketiah is a must and Leeds United are said to be in the market for such a replacement. Names have been mentioned and the usual rumour mill has tumbled its usual course and these names have done the usual rounds in the column inches of various publications.

However, despite being actively seeking a Nketiah replacement and a second striker at Elland Road, this search is not bringing one such player any closer to the club. Despite the want for a new frontman, Leeds United are no closer and some of their fans are growing ever more impatient.

As scant as it is, Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth (tweet – below) can provide some hope for beleaguered United fans who see their side facing another typical January transfer window.

Little new to say tonight on the striker hunt, Leeds United 'very active' on potential deals, prepared to fork out for loan fees and sizeable obligations. In the meantime, here's a look at the good news for anyone who does eventually sign.https://t.co/BfTUMB1UkZ#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) January 15, 2020

It is, no doubt, reassuring to hear that Leeds are on the transfer trail and are, as Smyth says, “very active” in their hunt to bring a new man in. It will also be reassuring to hear that the club is “prepared to fork out for loan fees” and are additionally ready to meet “sizeable obligations” coming at the end of the loan.

There are just 16 days left of the current transfer window, the last one this campaign. Leeds United’s need for a striker must mean that they need to get business done before the close of play on the 31st of January. No Whites fan wants a repeat of the Dan James fiasco.