Swansea City sign youngster Conor Gallagher on loan-deal from Chelsea

Swansea City have signed youngster Conor Gallagher on a loan deal for the rest of the season from Premier League side Chelsea as confirmed on their official website.

Gallagher will join the Swans subject to international clearance and becomes their third signing of this transfer window following the arrivals of Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi.

The midfielder who has also been linked with West Bromwich Albion was recalled by parent club Chelsea from Charlton Athletic where he spent the first half of the campaign.

Gallagher was named EFL Young Player of the Month for September due to his impressive form for the Addicks.

He is a boyhood Chelsea fan and has been with the club since he was six-years-old.

Primarily deployed as a box-to-box midfielder, Gallagher has been linked with various clubs in recent weeks and manager Steve Cooper will be delighted to have such a talented youngster for the rest of the season.

He was in the England Under-17 squad he went on to make one start and three substitute appearances as the Three Lions claimed the trophy in the World Cup back in 2017.

Gallagher signed a new deal through to 2021 in October 2018 and was named Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Swansea have had a good first half of the campaign and currently occupy seventh place in the Championship and are only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer was extremely disappointed to lose Gallagher proving what an asset he was to the Addicks in his spell at the club.