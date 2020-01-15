Fulham dealt blow with news of star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic due to be sidelined for up to three weeks

Fulham have been dealt a blow with the news of star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic due to be sidelined for up to three weeks according to Sky Sports News.

Mitrovic had a scan which confirmed he has suffered ankle ligament damage which will now rule him out of the next few games.

The Serbian, who has scored 26 goals this season, limped out of Fulham’s 1-0 win at Hull on Saturday prompting fears he would be set for a spell on the sidelines which were confirmed by manager Scott Parker.

Parker said at his press conference: “It’s not ideal when your leading goalscorer gets injured. He’s tweaked his ankle ligaments.”

“When you start seeing your key players being injured, it’s not nice, but that’s what you have a squad for. When it initially happened we were nervous, and he left the stadium in a boot.”

“But since then he’s had a scan and we’re hoping he’ll be all right in the next two or three weeks. Mitro’s a player who has had very few injuries and he’s quite robust.”

The powerful frontman has been a huge source of goals for the Cottagers so far this campaign and confirmation of his absence will be a major blow for the promotion hopefuls.

What will be of importance to Scott Parker and his side is that Mitrovic makes a speedy recovery and is fit for the run-in where they will need the striker to be at the top of his game as they aim to win promotion back to the Premier League.