Lee Johnson left to rue missed chances as Bristol City suffer late FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town set up an FA Cup Fourth Round clash with the Premier League’s runaway leaders Liverpool after defeating Championship side Bristol City in their Third Round Replay on Tuesday night.

Bristol City had more possession in the tie but were unable to convert a number of chances, with striker Famara Diedhiou and forwards Niclas Eliasson and Andi Weimann all missing opportunities while Nathan Baker hit the post.

And, in the 89th-minute, Shrews defender Aaron Pierre struck home from outside the box to secure a place in the next round for Sam Ricketts’ side.

Speaking after the game, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson moved to praise their opposition before going on to rue missed chances. He said:

“Obviously we must give the opposition credit – over the two games they have done well. We have to take our chances. We’ve had some outstanding chances, they had a couple of good ones as well but we had a couple of one-on-ones with the keeper and chances to slide it in the bottom corner and we didn’t take them. It’s as simple as that.

“At any level of football you are always at the mercy of a fantastic strike like that and then we only have four minutes to try and get it back.

“Fam’s had a one-on-one with the keeper, Andi’s had one, Niclas slices, Baker hit the post and Fam has just got to slide it in the bottom corner. We had a couple of close melees in and around the goal line and it was one of those days. The stars were aligned for them today, obviously ending with a great strike from Pierre.”