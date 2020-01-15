Bristol City confirm departure of Spanish striker Rodri

Bristol City have confirmed on their official club website that Spanish striker Rodri has left the club after his short-term deal at Ashton Gate came to an end.

Bristol City signed Spanish striker Rodri on a free transfer in mid-October in order to bolster their attacking options. With Benik Afobe suffering a long-term injury, Famara Diedhiou was left as the only out and out senior striker, while youngster Antoine Semenyo can also play through the middle and Andi Weimann deployed in a central role.

Rodri only signed a short-term contract with the club, keeping him tied down at Ashton Gate until now. And now, it has been confirmed that he has departed the club with the Robins opting against offering him a new contract. They provided the update on their official club website, issuing a short statement to confirm his departure and thank him for his efforts during his time at the club.

In his short stint at Ashton Gate, Rodri made a total of six appearances, scoring no goals and providing no assists in the process. Of his six appearances, five of them were off the bench, starting just one match in his time with the club.

With Rodri departing, it awaits to be seen if the Robins are able to bring in a new striker before the end of the month. Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move to Bristol City once again, with GOAL claiming that they were alongside Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday in holding talks with the striker.