Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis keen on Pompey stay amid Blackburn Rovers interest

According to a report from The News, Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis is not interested in making a move away from Fratton Park this January, amid links with a move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

A report from the Lancashire Telegraph claimed that Blackburn Rovers are taking an interest in Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis in the January transfer window. Rovers are said to be “admirers” of Curtis after watching over him during the first half of this season.

However, it has now been reported by The News that Curtis is not interested in leaving Portsmouth this January, despite the reported interest from Blackburn Rovers. Curtis is said to be keen on staying with the League One promotion hopefuls as he wants to help Pompey win promotion to the Championship.

Speaking to The News in December, Curtis insisted that he is happy at Fratton Park and is keen to repay the faith shown in him by manager Kenny Jackett. He said:

“I’m happy to play for Pompey. I love living in the city and I love the club. The gaffer gave me a chance by signing me here and I’m happy to have been able to pay him back.

"I'm not worried if any transfer comes in, if I go, if I stay, contracts or whatever. I'll just focus on myself and my own game and I've just got to carry it on now." Curtis has been in strong form this season, scoring 11 goals in 28 appearances, providing three assists in the process. Since signing from Derry City, the 23-year-old has scored 23 goals and provided 16 assists for Pompey.