Reading reluctant to let goalkeeper Luke Southwood leave on loan

Reading boss Mark Bowen has ruled out Luke Southwood leaving on loan again for the time being, according to a report by Berkshire Live.

The Royals are waiting to see if Vito Mannone leaves the club this month.

Southwood, who is 22 years old, has spent the first half of the season on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Hamilton Academical and they are eager to bring him in for the rest of the campaign.

Bowen has said, as per Berkshire Live: “Luke’s staying for the time being. Until I know exactly how the situation is going to develop with Mannone then it’s hard to make a decision on the keepers. We’ll see what the next couple of weeks bring.”

He added: “If Vito decides to stay or things develop that way then fair enough but if he doesn’t I’m more than happy to go with Sam (Walker) and Luke.”

Southwood is a product of the Reading academy but has never made a senior appearance for them. He has instead gained experience out on loan in the past in non-league at Bath City and then last season at Eastleigh.

The ex-England Under-20 international is out of contract at the Madejski Stadium in the summer and is believed to be eager for some game time between now and the end of the campaign.

He will have to patiently wait to see what happens to Mannone this winter with Hamilton waiting to take him back up to Scotland.