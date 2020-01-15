West Brom considering a move for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly considering a move for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant according to Birmingham Live.

Grant has scored 12 goals for the Terriers so far this season and has been their star player despite them flirting with relegation for much of the campaign.

The striker has plenty of experience at Championship and League One level and has scored 16 goals in 39 games for Huddersfield.

Grant only cost Huddersfield £2million when they signed him from Charlton Athletic and despite their relegation from the Premier League last season he still managed to bag four goals in 13 appearances.

The 22-year-old was recently substituted by boss Danny Cowley for which he claimed was ‘tactical reasons’ but it appears there may be more to this with news of West Brom’s interest now becoming apparent.

There is no doubt that Huddersfield would seek to find a replacement should they allow Grant to leave the club with his goals having helped steer them further away from the relegation zone this campaign.

Cowley has previously stated that he is looking to seek additions to his squad: “We want to improve the squad, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“We’re working every single minute of every single day to bring in reinforcements to improve the squad that we already have.”

West Brom are in the market for another striker this transfer window with Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore all having failed to hit double figures so far this season.

With promotion still looking on course for the Midlands side, the acquisition of another striker may be just what is required to ensure they are playing Premier League football next season.