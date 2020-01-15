Middlesbrough agree deal to sign St Gallen goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic

According to TEAMtalk , Middlesbrough have had a bid of £1 million accepted by Swiss side St Gallen for goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic.

With the announcement earlier today that Middlesbrough number one Darren Randolph had left the club to rejoin West Ham United, Jonathan Woodgate’s side have wasted no time in finding his replacement.

Stojanovic is St Gallen’s number one choice ‘keeper and has helped them to third in the table, however, with Boro matching their valuation of the player, he looks set to depart this transfer window.

If he was to sign he would join Lukas Nmecha and Patrick Roberts as new signings at the Riverside. The Manchester City pair were given debuts the same week as signing, but he will have to dislodge Aynsley Pears in the Middlesbrough goal first.

Although the 26-year old is being billed as Randolph’s replacement, there is no guarantee he will go straight into the starting eleven, given the form of stand-in shot-stopper Pears.

Pears has kept seven clean sheets in 13 games after being drafted into the side in Randolph’s absence, with the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper nursing a thigh injury. The young Boro star would be expected to keep his place, given a string of good performances.

The report states that the club has agreed on personal terms with Stojanovic and he could sign as early as this week.

Tomas Mejias is to be the backup option to Pears in the meantime, but will most likely fall down the pecking order to the third choice if Stojanovic is to come in.