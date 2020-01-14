The 72
Middlesbrough Coach Jonathan Woodgate during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England on 6 October 2018.
Championship

Boro fans hopeful for the future after narrow cup defeat at Spurs

Middlesbrough fans are looking to a brighter future after watching their side’s latest promising display against English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in their Emirates FA Cup third round replay this evening.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side lost 2-1 at the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but Boro were not disgraced against Jose Mourinho’s top flight outfit.

Giovani lo Celso opened the scoring after just two minutes for the hosts following a bad error from Boro keeper Tomas Mejias before Erik Lamela’s cheeky flick made it 2-0 with just 15 minutes gone.

Despite the two-goal deficit, Boro did not throw the towel in and they competed admirably for the remainder of the match, scoring a consolation goal seven minutes from time when George Saville netted with an effort from distance.

The defeat is Middlesbrough’s first in seven matches following their recent revival. The club’s positive run of late is a contrast to the miserable form which they endured in the first four months of the season when Boro flirted with the relegation zone in the Sky Bet Championship. Following tonight’s narrow defeat at Spurs, fans took to Twitter to speak positively about the future on Teesside.

Middlesbrough have little time to dwell on this evening’s defeat. Woodgate’s men return to the capital on Friday night for a Sky Bet Championship fixture against promotion-chasing Fulham at Craven Cottage.


