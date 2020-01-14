Boro fans hopeful for the future after narrow cup defeat at Spurs

Middlesbrough fans are looking to a brighter future after watching their side’s latest promising display against English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in their Emirates FA Cup third round replay this evening.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side lost 2-1 at the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but Boro were not disgraced against Jose Mourinho’s top flight outfit.

Giovani lo Celso opened the scoring after just two minutes for the hosts following a bad error from Boro keeper Tomas Mejias before Erik Lamela’s cheeky flick made it 2-0 with just 15 minutes gone.

Despite the two-goal deficit, Boro did not throw the towel in and they competed admirably for the remainder of the match, scoring a consolation goal seven minutes from time when George Saville netted with an effort from distance.

The defeat is Middlesbrough’s first in seven matches following their recent revival. The club’s positive run of late is a contrast to the miserable form which they endured in the first four months of the season when Boro flirted with the relegation zone in the Sky Bet Championship. Following tonight’s narrow defeat at Spurs, fans took to Twitter to speak positively about the future on Teesside.

https://twitter.com/brucierioch/status/1217213425228689409?s=20

In the end, were we good enough, No! Did we fight to the very death, Yes! Have we got our football club back, well and truly Yes! One of the best sides in football and gave them a hell of a scare twice, did not roll over, did not cave in, all you can ask is everone give 100%, UTB — Lewis Thompson (@LewisThompson7) January 14, 2020

Proud tonight, wasn’t the strongest team and we have two midfielders at the back again and came away losing by one goal not the worst result by all means, Spurs fans tinpot no atmosphere at all, onwards and upwards UTB #BoroLive — Phil James (@PhilJ_99) January 14, 2020

Without mistakes it would have been different, in the end respectful score onto Fulham #UTB — matt (@matttayres1) January 14, 2020

The European finalists came to the riverside and we held them to a draw. We went to their brand new stadium and made them look ordinary. This is a team to be proud of. UTB — Remi Wanless (@remi_wanless) January 14, 2020

If only we didn't throw it away early on, who knows… Proud of the boys tonight second half. 👏 #UTB — Joe Monty (@Joe__Monty) January 14, 2020

Very proud of @boro this evening. Great effort against a top team and lovely to see our young talent doing so well. Looking forward to seeing them again on Friday! #utb — Mark Davies (@markdavies67) January 14, 2020

Step too far but did ourselves proud against a strong and talented spurs side over two games Time to focus on climbing the table UTB — Kieran (@KJA_mfc) January 14, 2020

Middlesbrough have little time to dwell on this evening’s defeat. Woodgate’s men return to the capital on Friday night for a Sky Bet Championship fixture against promotion-chasing Fulham at Craven Cottage.