Cardiff City end pursuit of Wales international Kieffer Moore

Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff City will not follow up on their original bid for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore and have consequently ended their pursuit of the Welsh striker according to BBC Sport.

The 27-year old striker was the subject of a bid from the Bluebirds last week as confirmed by Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook, but the Latics rejected the bid, and Cardiff City have now decided to look elsewhere to strengthen their attacking options.

Despite not particularly hitting the heights expected of him at Wigan Athletic, Kieffer Moore’s performances for Wales have made a lot of Sky Bet Championship teams stand up and take notice.

In 17 games for his club this season, Moore has found the back of the net just twice and set only two goals up for his teammates.

When you compare that to his record for Wales since making his competitive debut for the national team back in October, it doesn’t make pretty reading for Wigan fans.

Moore played in four crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers for Wales, scoring two goals in those games and helping Wales achieve qualification for this summer’s tournament.

He scored Wales’ goal in the 1-1 draw away in Slovakia which turned out to be a crucial point, as well as opening the scoring in their 2-0 victory in Azerbaijan.

Moore also turned provider in their final Euro 2020 qualifier, a game they had to win at home to Hungary, setting up Aaron Ramsey’s second of the game to seal the victory for Ryan Giggs’ side.