Celtic are “long-time” admirers of Leeds United target Ian Poveda

Scottish Premier League champions Celtic are “long-time” admirers of Manchester City winger Ian Poveda according to a report from the Daily Mail.

This news may slightly worry Leeds United fans, and it comes just 24 hours after it was confirmed that Poveda and his father had been spotted in Italy watching a Torino match.

The Serie A club are also reportedly interested in signing the 19-year winger, whose contract at the Premier League champions expires at the end of the season.

Leeds United had seemed outright favourites to secure his signature, but these two revelations over the past few days may really throw a spanner in the works for Marcelo Bielsa.

Although just being long-time admirers of Poveda doesn’t necessarily mean that Celtic are going to make a move, they certainly are on the look-out for a winger this January after Scott Sinclair completed a move south of the border to join Preston North End.

Leeds United’s interest in Poveda came shortly after Jack Clarke was recalled by parent club Tottenham Hotspur due to a lack of game time at Elland Road.

When news first broke of the Whites interest in Poveda, many expected that he would join up with the under 23 squad, but Phil Hay of the Athletic UK has previously confirmed that he would be part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the first team.

Poveda trains with the Manchester City first team on a regular basis, so working under a manager like Pep Guardiola has enabled him to develop as a player.

Leeds United will still fancy their chances of securing his signature due to Marcelo Bielsa’s excellent relationship with the Manchester City boss.