Leeds United looking to get forgotten man Ouasim Bouy off the wage bill

Leeds United are hoping to get forgotten defender Ouasim Bouy off the wage bill as soon as possible, according to Phil Hay of the Athletic UK.

During a Question & Answer session on the Athletic UK’s website (via MOT Leeds News) the Leeds United specialist wrote: “From time to time he goes back to Holland but he’s been finished at Leeds for a long time and they would love to get him off the wage bill,”

“Unfortunately he’s got a four-year deal at Elland Road and Leeds haven’t been able to find a way to sever that. He’ll never play under Bielsa and in the summer he was training at completely different times to the first team. It’s been a pointless signing.”

Many Leeds United fans had probably forgotten that Bouy was even at the club and who can blame them? The 26-year old defender has never even featured in a matchday squad for the Yorkshire side and was sent straight out on loan after joining the club on a free transfer.

When he first joined, there was a sense of optimism. Bouy signed on a free from Italian giants Juventus, so many people thought that to have been on their books in the first place there must be some potential there.

However, the same day as his arrival, he was loaned out to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa, where he played just four games before returning to Leeds.

He spent the 2018/19 season out on loan at Dutch side PEC Zwolle, but has not played a game for anyone since.