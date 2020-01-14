Chelsea defender Ashley Akpan ‘given go ahead’ for Leeds United trial next week

Chelsea defender Ashley Akpan has been ‘given the go-ahead’ to attend a trial at Leeds United next week according to Football Insider.

The defender who doesn’t turn 16-years-old until next month is a transfer target for both Leeds and Huddersfield Town following the news that Chelsea will not be offering him a professional contract.

He will be assessed at close quarters by the academy coaches of both clubs and is also likely to play in age-group matches as he aims to impress the Championship duo with a view to a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Akpan joined Chelsea at the age of ten and looked well set to continue his career in London however he has been informed that this will not be the case and he is in the process of looking for regular first-team football elsewhere.

He has been capped by Poland at Under-15 level and the young starlet is an attractive proposition to Championship clubs as he can play in midfield as well as in defence.

The youngster can play for England or Nigeria at international level as well as Poland and as well as his versatility, his experience on the international stage is bound to attract a host of potential suitors.

Akpan was initially due to take part in a trial at Thorp Arch this week but due to a delay this is now planned for next week. Chelsea have given the green light for him to be able to attend trials at other clubs following the decision to allow him to leave.