Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer disappointed after Chelsea recall Conor Gallagher

Earlier today it was confirmed that Premier League side Chelsea had decided to recall Conor Gallagher from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic.

It was a rumour that had been going around for a number of days, with reports suggesting clubs towards the top end of the Sky Bet Championship table such as West Bromwich Albion were sniffing around.

There were even suggestions that Gallagher could be loaned out to the likes of Burnley or Norwich City in the Premier League, but both clubs wanted to inset a ‘to buy’ clause into the deal which was something Chelsea were not interested in.

Even though Gallagher’s future is currently up in the air, one thing we know for certain is that he is no longer a Charlton Athletic player.

The 19-year old had thoroughly impressed at the Valley this season and quickly became a hit among the fans.

He was one of the first names on Lee Bowyer’s team sheet week-in week-out, so it will come as no surprise that the Addicks boss said he was “disappointed” with Gallagher’s recall.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bowyer said: “I’m disappointed. I didn’t see this coming if I’m honest which makes it harder to take. At the end of the day, though, we have to move on.”

“He’s been a credit and a pleasure to work with. He’s come in and put his body on the line every single day. He’s scored us goals and helped us win games. For someone so young, he’s a great talent to work with and I wish him all the best for his future. He’s come in, learnt and he’s going back a better player than we received and that’s what our job is – to improve players.”