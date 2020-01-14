Multiple Championship clubs eyeing swoop for Derby County winger Florian Jozefzoon

There are a number of Championship clubs interested in signing Derby County winger Florian Jozefzoon who Phillip Cocu is allowing to leave on loan according to Football Insider.

The Dutchman has made just ten appearances this season and has failed to nail down a consistent place in the starting XI for Cocu’s side. His last appearance for Derby was against Millwall in their 1-0 defeat at the start of December raising further doubts surrounding his future at the club.

Cocu is looking to make further signings this transfer window and should Jozefzoon leave it would allow for fresh faces to arrive at Pride Park.

Jozefzoon is said to be keen on a move in search of regular first-team football and there is reportedly several Championship clubs interested in his services.

Under Frank Lampard last season, the winger made 35 appearances and was a mainstay in the Rams’ side as they eventually lost out in the play-offs to Aston Villa.

This season has been rather different for the 28-year-old and Derby are now keen to consider offers for the winger as he looks to depart on a temporary basis.

Jozefzoon also has previous experience in Dutch football with PSV Eindhoven and Ajax earlier in this career as well as spending a couple of seasons with Brentford in the Championship.

Although not having been a regular scorer at any club he has plied his trade at, his wealth of experience in different leagues will surely be an asset to his potential suitors.