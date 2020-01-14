Leeds United target Che Adams wants to stay at Southampton following talks with Ralph Hasenhuttl

Leeds United have made no secret of their interest in signing Southampton striker Che Adams on loan for the rest of the season, but according to the Daily Mail, the forward wants to stay on the South Coast and fight for his place in the team.

Previous reports had suggested that Adams was keen on a move and it was manager Ralph Hasenhuttl that was preventing him, but the Daily Mail reports that following talks between the two, the 23-year old striker now wants to stay at the Premier League club and fight for a place in the starting XI.

Adams joined Southampton for a fee in the region of £15 million back in the summer from Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City but he has failed to reach the heights expected of him.

He is yet to score a goal for the Saints and has played second fiddle to star striker Danny Ings, who has single-handedly saved Southampton at times.

Hasenhuttl has shown faith in Adams, and he introduced him from the bench to set-up the aforementioned Ings’ winning goal in last weekend’s impressive victory over Champions League-chasing Leicester City.

This will come as bad news to Leeds United, who have been on the lookout for a striker since the recall of Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was unhappy with the lack of game time the young striker was getting at Elland Road, and consequently decided to call him back to North London with the view of loaning him elsewhere for the second half of the season.