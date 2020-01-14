Huddersfield Town interested in Leicester City midfielder Andy King

Huddersfield Town are interested in Leicester City midfielder Andy King, according to a report by the Examiner Live.

The Terriers are in the hunt for some more additions to their squad as Danny Cowley looks to boost his side’s chances of Championship survival.

King, who is 31 years old, has fallen out of favour at Leicester and could depart the Premier League side again this winter.

The Wales international has spent the first half of this season on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers but has returned to the King Power Stadium now after making just five appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side.

King is a vastly experienced midfielder and has played just under 400 games so far in his career.

He started out at as a youngster at Chelsea before moving to Leicester in 2004 at the age of 15. He has since gone on to make 379 appearances for the Foxes, chipping in with 62 goals along the way.

King helped Leicester gain promotion from League One in 2009 and then to the Championship in 2014. He was then part of their side who won the Premier League title in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri.

He has found opportunities hard to come by with the Foxes over recent seasons and has spent time out on loan at Swansea City and Derby County as well as Rangers.

Huddersfield could offer King more regular game time and are an option for him this month. He would offer the Yorkshire side more competition and depth in their midfield options for the rest of the season.