Blackpool close to extending Ben Heneghan’s loan from Sheffield United

Blackpool are close to extending Ben Heneghan’s loan from Sheffield United until the end of the season, according to a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The defender’s deal is due to expire this month but the League One side are hopeful of securing his services for the second-half of the campaign.

Heneghan, who is 26 years old, has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Tangerines this term. He is out of contract at Bramall Lane in the summer.

The Manchester-born defender spent last season on loan at Bloomfield Road as well and made 49 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career with spells in the academies at Everton and Stoke City before dropping into non-league with Chester in 2014. He impressed in his two years at the Deva Stadium and was snapped up by Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in 2016.

Heneghan became a key player for the Well and moved to Sheffield United in August 2017 for an undisclosed fee. However, he found opportunities hard to come by in his first season in Yorkshire, hence why he has been shipped out to Blackpool twice.

The Seasiders’ boss Simon Grayson has said, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “We’re in talks with him and we’re quite close to some news. Whether it’s good or bad, you’ll have to wait and see. If it’s good news, we’ll probably be looking to do something until the end of the season, then both us and Ben can keep their options open. If it’s poor news, he goes back to Sheffield United.”

Blackpool have had a busy window so far signing Grant Ward, Marc Bola and Jordan Thorniley.