Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth linked with a move for Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell

Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth are all being linked with a move for Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell according to TalkSport.

The youngster, who is the son of former striker Kevin Campbell, only has six months left on his contract with the Potters and clubs are now looking to swoop for him as they look to complete a transfer for a knockdown fee.

Although he has performed well recently for Stoke, they could be open to considering offers for him due to being reluctant to lose him for free in the summer should he decide not to sign a new contract.

Rangers and Celtic from north of the border have also been linked with his services highlighting the sheer competition in the race to sign him.

The 20-year-old is thought to be keen on playing regular football at the highest level and is open to the prospect of following in the footsteps of other English youngsters by moving abroad with teams in the Bundesliga also monitoring him.

Campbell has scored four goals in 21 appearances so far in this breakthrough season and has begun to showcase his talent in the Championship as he aims to steer Stoke clear of the relegation zone.

The youngster’s form at club level has also been noticed by the England hierarchy and he earned his first Under-20 cap last year.

Stoke’s hand may be forced due to the length of time left on his contract but should they lose Campbell it would present a huge blow to their chances of retaining their Championship status.