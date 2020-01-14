Swansea City striker Liam Cullen wanted by European side Pafos

Pafos are targeting a loan move for Swansea City striker Liam Cullen, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Cypriot First Division side are managed by the Swans’ former Under-23’s manager Cameron Toshack who wants to reunite with the forward.

Cullen, who is 20 years-old, has been in decent form for the Welsh side’s development squad this season, scoring eight goals in 15 games.

However, he is still down the pecking order of the senior side and may be loaned out this month to gain some first team experience.

Pafos are currently in a relegation battle in Cyprus and Toshack is in the hunt for reinforcements to his newly inherited squad to boost their chances of survival.

Cullen joined Swansea’s academy at the age of eight and rose up through the youth ranks of the Welsh side. He has represented Wales at youth levels U17 to U21 so far in his career.

He has been a key player for the Swans’ youth sides over the past few years and was handed his first and only senior appearance to date in a League Cup tie against Crystal Palace in August 2018.

His contract at the Liberty Stadium expires at the end of the season and based on his goal scoring exploits for the Under-23’s, Swansea will be eager to tie him down on a new deal.

A loan move to Pafos could provide the opportunity for Cullen to get some game time under his belt and experience playing abroad.