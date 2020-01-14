Lee Johnson previews Bristol City’s FA Cup Third Round Replay vs Shrewsbury

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has said he wants to win tonight’s FA Cup Third Round Replay against Shrewsbury Town “for the fans”, but insists they will be facing a determined side.

Bristol City head to Shrewsbury Town for their FA Cup Third Round Replay tonight in hopes of making it to the Fourth Round of the competition. Waiting for the winners in the next round are the Premier League’s runaway leaders and European champions Liverpool.

In the first tie between the Shrews and the Robins, it finished 1-1, with Famara Diedhiou’s goal putting Bristol City ahead before Sean Goss secured a replay.

Now, speaking ahead of the game against the League One side, Johnson has said that his side are well-prepared for the match. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“We know the prize. We want it for the fans, we want to be successful for the fans. We’re well-rested and we know the prize. Obviously Shrewsbury know the prize as well and the boys want to compete to pit their wits against one of, if not the best side in the world.”

“We’re under no illusions how difficult it will be. It’s a heavy pitch and we’ve got to be at it from the start but we’re looking forward to it though. We will try our very best, I can assure everyone we’ll be taking it very seriously and we need to be better than we were in the home game.”