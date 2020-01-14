Swansea City ‘keeper Nordfeldt undergoing medical with Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi

According to a report from Wales Online, Swansea City goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt is set to make a permanent move to Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi, with a medical said to be underway.

Since the arrival of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on loan from Newcastle United, Swansea City goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt has found his first-team opportunities limited. And now, it has been reported that he could be set to make a move away from the Liberty Stadium.

As per a report from Wales Online, Nordfeldt is said to be closing in on a permanent move away from Swansea City, with a move to Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi on the cards. The Swedish goalkeeper is reportedly undergoing a medical with Genclerbirligi after the Swans sanctioned a move away.

His deal at the Liberty Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season but it looks like he will not be seeing out his contract with the club.

Nordfeldt has been with Swansea since signing from Dutch side Heerenveen in the summer of 2015. Since arriving, the 30-year-old has played a back-up role in between the sticks. The most appearances he has made in a single season for the Swans was last season, making 22 appearances in the Championship last campaign, but the arrival of Woodman has seen him drop down the pecking order under Steve Cooper.

Should Nordfeldt’s move away from Swansea City materialise, it will leave the Swans with loan man Woodman and Dutchman Erwin Mulder as options in goal for Steev Cooper.