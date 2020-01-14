Sunderland confident of striking deal for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo

Sunderland are closing in on the loan signing of Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, according to a report by the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats are hoping to further sharpen their attack by bringing the highly-rated forward to the Stadium of Light.

Phil Parkinson’s side have managed to sign Northern Ireland international striker Kyle Lafferty and are not stopping there in their recruitment drive as they look to boost their promotion hopes.

Semenyo, who is 20 years old, is being tipped for a big future in the game and has played nine times for Championship side Bristol City so far this season. The Robins are sanctioning a loan deal for him in this transfer window so he can gain some more experience. Doncaster Rovers have also been linked.

He spent last season on loan in League Two at Newport County and scored six goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for the Exiles.

Semenyo has risen up through the youth ranks at Ashton Gate and made his debut for Lee Johnson’s side in a second tier fixture against Sheffield United in May 2018. He has since gone on to play 15 more times for the Robins but is still yet to score for them.

He gained his first taste of senior football on loan in non-league at Bath City during the 2017/18 season and was prolific in the National League South, scoring six goals in nine games.

Sunderland will be hoping to tie up a deal for Semenyo as soon as possible.