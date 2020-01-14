Former Leeds United star urges club to ‘go and sign’ Southampton striker Che Adams

Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan has urged the club to ‘go and sign’ Southampton striker Che Adams in an interview with Football Insider.

Adams has a good record at Championship level having left Birmingham City last summer to join the Saints in a deal worth around £10million.

The striker scored 22 goals in 46 Championship appearances for Blues in his final season at the club but has failed to make an impact at St.Mary’s but Whelan believes that Leeds should ‘put their money where their mouth is’ and sign the forward.

There have been reports that Southampton’s hierarchy are more open to letting Adams go if a club is willing to pay a loan fee of £1million as well as agree to an obligation to buy the forward for more than £10million at the end of the season.

Leeds are willing to meet those demands however Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is still unsure about letting Adams leave due to them still being involved in a relegation scrap despite their recent upturn in form.

Whelan gave his views and said: “When you just look at his performances, he had a great game against Chelsea, set one up the other day for Southampton.”

“He’s 23-years-old, we’ve shown how desperately we need a striker and we’ve shown on many occasions we need strength in depth, something we don’t have. If Leeds are serious about bringing that experience in, a proven goalscorer, well it’s right there for you now.”

“You’ve seen enough on Saturday that we need strength in depth in that area, we need someone who is not going to be 21 or 18, we need someone that’s proven, can score goals in the Championship, someone that has every attribute straight away so they can join this group of players straight away.”

“He’s the one, he’s the one, now if Leeds United are going to put all their eggs in one basket and that’s the one you want….show your commitment then. Stop messing about, get the money put down and get it done, get the player in because we need it before QPR.”