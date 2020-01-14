Swansea City set sights on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher with Charlton Athletic loan ending

Swansea City want to sign Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, according to a report by BBC Sport.

The highly-rated midfielder has spent the first half of the campaign on loan in the Championship at Charlton Athletic but is set to be recalled by his parent club.

Swansea are now hoping to swoop in and bring him to the Liberty Stadium to bolster their Play-Off push. Gallagher knows their manager Steve Cooper from playing under him for England Under-17’s in the past.

The Swans have already brought in defender Marc Guehi from Chelsea and are hoping to use these contacts again to sign Gallagher. They have also lured Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster to Wales as well this month on loan.

Gallagher has impressed for the Addicks this season and has scored six goals in 26 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side.

The England Under-21 international was born in Epsom and started his career at local side Epsom Eagles before he was snapped up by Chelsea, the club he supports, as a youngster in 2008.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge and caught the eye for their youth sides over the years. Gallagher is yet to make a senior appearance for the London outfit but was an unused substitute in their Europa League final last May before he was awarded Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Season for last term.