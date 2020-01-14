Blackburn Rovers admirers of Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis

Blackburn Rovers are admirers of Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Championship side are understood to have watched the Pompey star in action this season.

Rovers were reported to be one of the sides who have made a bid for Peterborough United’s Marcus Maddison, who is now in talks over a move to Charlton Athletic. However, they are believed to have not approached the Posh but have got other targets in League One.

Curtis, who is 23 years old, is on Rovers’ radar after an impressive start to the campaign in which he has scored 11 goals. His contract at Fratton Park expires in the summer, but his side do hold an option to extend it by a further year.

Kenny Jackett will face a battle to hold onto him though in the future with the way he is playing.

Curtis joined Portsmouth in May 2018 for a fee of just £100,000 from Derry City and has become a hit with the third tier side. He chipped in with 11 goals in his debut season last term.

His form has also attracted the Republic of Ireland set-up of whom he has now made three caps for at international level.

Blackburn are in need of some signings in this transfer window to help in their push for the Play-Offs and Curtis would be ideal for the Lancashire outfit. However, getting him out of Pompey could prove difficult and very pricey.