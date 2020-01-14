Hull City leading race for Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe

Hull City are leading the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe on loan, according to a report by The Sun.

The Tigers are hoping to bring the highly-rated youngster to the KCOM Stadium on an 18-month loan deal.

Grant McCann’s side are in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad in this transfer window to help in their push for the Championship Play-Offs. They have so far signed Herbie Kane on loan from Liverpool and are believed to be close to landing Martin Samuelsen from West Ham United.

The Yorkshire side could now set their sights on landing Uwakwe from Frank Lampard’s side. He is also attracting interest from fellow second tier sides Derby County and Swansea City.

Uwakwe, who is 20 years old, can play in central midfield, on the wing and in centre attacking midfield so would offer Hull more options and depth in their squad.

The London-born midfielder has risen up through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge and despite never playing a senior game for the Premier League giants, he has been a key player for their youth sides. He has also represented England at Under-20 level in the past.

He signed a new contract with the Blues at the end of last season and could now be set for his first loan move away to gain some first team experience. Hull will be hoping to see off interest to loan him in before the end of the transfer window.