Could West Brom be set to lose Nathan Ferguson for a paltry figure in the summer?

There has been much speculation regarding the future of West Bromwich Albion’s Nathan Ferguson and if recent rumours are anything to go by, the Midlands side could be set to lose one of their most promising youngsters in the summer for a paltry fee. According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Ferguson is set to wait until the summer for a move in order to gather interest from clubs abroad.

Keep hearing he waits and goes abroad. https://t.co/UcSTDXmt2T — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 12, 2020

The teenager broke through into the first-team at the beginning of the season and has enjoyed an impressive run of form at both left-back and right-back under Slaven Bilic.

Initially coming through as a centre-half he has been transitioned by the Croatian boss into a marauding full-back and has flourished at both left-back and right-back.

However, such has been the nature of his performances it has inevitably attracted interest from other clubs.

Ferguson’s current deal expires in the summer, and as of yet, there has been no answer from the 19-year-old on whether he wants to stay, despite being offered a lucrative five-year deal where he would earn a huge amount more than he currently does.

Should Ferguson leave for an English club in this transfer window, Albion will recoup a fee although not as much as they would like such was the case when Morgan Rogers departed for Manchester City for around £7million.

However, if he was to leave for a club abroad then they would only receive a paltry compensation fee due to his age and this is something that the Midlands side will be desperate to avoid.

This, of course, beggars the question, do West Brom attempt to offload him this month for money which can be used in other areas of the squad or wait until the summer and hope he signs a new contract, although should he not he will be allowed to walk away for free.

No matter the outcome, Albion will be determined to resolve the situation as soon as possible and come to a conclusion which suits all parties.