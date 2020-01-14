West Brom boss Slaven Bilic discusses fixture schedule ahead of FA Cup exertions

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has bemoaned the hectic fixture schedule ahead of their FA Cup exertions against West Ham United in an interview with the Express & Star.

Although the Croatian is keen to progress in the competition he is also eager to not allow the players to suffer from fatigue due to the number of games being played in such a short period of time.

West Brom were due to play Cardiff City on January 25th but because of the FA Cup game, this has now been rescheduled for January 28th meaning they only have three days in between the two games.

With already seven games to play in February, should they beat West Ham this will increase to eight, forcing Bilic to reassess his team selection.

“The FA Cup is the thing that is strange,” Bilic said. “On one hand you want to progress, and it’s good to have that game for the guys who haven’t been playing or if you want to make a mix.”

“The problem is that game you were supposed to play. You are talking about tough fixtures, it’s really tight and there is no break.”

“Now, instead of playing Cardiff on January 25 we have to play them on January 28 when we already have seven games in February. Then, if we go through against West Ham we are in double trouble. Seriously, what do you do? They are basically forcing you to give up.”

“There are so many games and fatigue is a major thing. Fatigue can become an injury. You have to manage the players, if you are suddenly without five players it’s difficult. One player makes a difference, let alone three or five, and that’s why so many games make a difference.”

Bilic definitely has a point when discussing the sheer amount of fixtures to be played and with promotion being the club’s main aim this season, it may mean that the FA Cup has to take a back seat in terms of priority.