Burnley in talks with Bristol City over the signing of Josh Brownhill

Burnley are in advanced talks over the signing of Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill for a fee of around £6million according to Football Insider.

Brownhill has been an impressive figure for Bristol City in the Championship this season and has won plenty of admirers for his dynamic performances.

Discussions are currently ongoing and although no deal has yet been completed, there is confidence that a transfer can be finalised between the two clubs.

Although Brownhill is happy at Ashton Gate he is also keen to test himself in the Premier League and with the lure of exactly that at Burnley he may find it too difficult to turn down.

Bristol City are ninth in the Championship and just one point outside the play-off places as they look to push for promotion this campaign.

Brownhill has been an integral part of their good form and has started 26 of the Robins’ 27 league matches this campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

However, in their recent win against Wigan Athletic, he was absent from the squad, raising question marks over his immediate future.

Burnley are on a poor run of form that has seen them plummet to 15th in the top flight following a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend and are now perilously close to the relegation zone.

With Danny Drinkwater having left the club following an unsuccessful loan spell, Sean Dyche is now looking for midfield reinforcements and it appears that Brownhill could be their first signing of this transfer window.