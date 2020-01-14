West Brom, Fulham and Forest target Gayle available on free loan – obligation to buy is massive

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, and picked up by Joe Brophy from The Sun, Newcastle United are ready to offer striker Dwight Gayle to interested Sky Bet Championship clubs but with two caveats, big caveats at that too.

There is little doubt that Dwight gayle is a striker who can do the business at Championship level, he’s already proved that point. In fact, when it comes to scoring goals at this level the 29-year-old frontman has nothing to prove.

He’s featured in exactly 100 games in English football’s second-tier competition and has a healthy return of 59 goals and 16 assists to his name. That level of production is bound to raise interest in him, sides battling over him as they look for those goals that can shoot them out of a Championship that is rapidly becoming one of the most competitive leagues in football.

Despite only featuring in nine Premier League games for the Magpies this season, suitors for his services have been told by Toon boss Steve Bruce that the much-admired striker was staying put at St James Park. However, the Telegraph’s Percy says that all this has changed and that “Newcastle are prepared to sanction a loan deal” to any interested club.

Yet, with many fans wanting the goal threat that Gayle blows in with, there needs to be urged a sense of caution and the staying of enthusiasm. The reason for this is a pair of big caveats for any side wanting to bring him on board: Newcastle “will insist” that any loaning club pay his £60,000 wages in full and agree to a £20million obligation to buy dependent upon promotion.

Newcastle would allow clubs to spread that £20million payment over two instalments but the fact that it is such a high figure might deter sides from taking the plunge. Saying that the riches off the back of promotion to the Premier League make Newcastle’s asking price look like a drop in the ocean – albeit quite a hefty drop.