Peterborough United chairman confirms Birmingham City made two bids for Marcus Maddison

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has today confirmed that the club rejected two bids for Birmingham City for playmaker Marcus Maddison.

The news comes on the same day that he confirmed Charlton Athletic have had a bid accepted for Maddison and that talks between the Addicks and the player are now ongoing.

Of course, once MacAnthony confirmed this on his twitter page this morning, thousands of fans were in his mentions asking him questions, one of which he responded to confirming that Birmingham City had made offers for Maddison, but Posh had rejected them.

Here is a look at MacAnthony’s tweet:

Birmingham have made 2 bids which we turned down 👍🏻 https://t.co/bgg4j1vjAJ — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) January 13, 2020

Marcus Maddison is always one of the most talked-about players when it comes to transfer windows. The former Gateshead man has been linked with a move away in almost every transfer window since he joined Peterborough United, but the club have always managed to keep hold of him.

However, the 26-year old’s contract at Peterborough expires at the end of the season, and it seems that rather than lose their star man on a free at the end of the year, Darragh MacAnthony has decided to cash in on him.

Interest in Maddison was said to be high, with a reported eight clubs after him in just this month alone. He has a £2.5 million release clause in his contract at Peterborough United, and although the actual fee has not been confirmed by the club, it is unlikely to be that high due to the fact that he will be out of contract in six month.