West Ham United set to turn to Preston North End keeper Declan Rudd

West Ham United are planning a move for Preston North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd as an alternative to Middlesbrough’s keeper Darren Randolph according to Football Insider.

The Hammers are suffering somewhat of a goalkeeper crisis at the moment. First choice keeper Lukasz Fabianski had been out for a number of months, before returning for Friday night’s game at Sheffield United.

Less than fifteen minutes into the game, the Polish shot-stopper limped off with a hip injury.

West Ham have shown an interest in signing Middlesbrough keeper Darren Randolph, but the Republic of Ireland international’s fitness is worrying the Hammers, who have placed a move on hold.

Consequently, they are drawing up a list of potential other suitors, and Declan Rudd of Preston is thought to be right up there on that list.

Rudd has had an excellent season so far for North End, but furthermore to that, his contract at Deepdale expires at the end of the season, meaning that they could land up for a cut-throat deal as Preston may want to cash in rather than lose him on a free at the end of the season.

West Ham United are thought to have their eye on a number of Sky Bet Championship keepers with Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge thought to be another name on their radar.

The Philippines goalkeeper was dropped by Cardiff City at the weekend, with Bluebirds boss Neil Harris confirming that one of his goalkeepers will leave the club this January, although he did not state which one.